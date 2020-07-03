16130 SHOOTING STAR

Amenities

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained Grandview home with open floor plan and many upgrades including freshly painted walls, new wood laminate floors, sprinkler system, water softener, high ceilings, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, and gas stove. Excellent location with exemplary rated schools. Conveniently located near UTSA, Sea World, Six Flags, and La Cantera. Community amenities include a very large swimming pool, kids pool, two playgrounds, basketball court, and club house. FIRST MONTH HALF OFF!!