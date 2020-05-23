Rent Calculator
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM
1607 CANYON PARKE DR
1607 Canyon Parke Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1607 Canyon Parke Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3/2.5/2 home in quality school district. Spacious kitchen and large dining area. Nice trees and shaded backyard with privacy fence. Close to schools, shopping and major roads.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR have any available units?
1607 CANYON PARKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1607 CANYON PARKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1607 CANYON PARKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 CANYON PARKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR offers parking.
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR have a pool?
No, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 CANYON PARKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 CANYON PARKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
