All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1604 Sewanee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1604 Sewanee Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

1604 Sewanee Drive

1604 Sewanee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1604 Sewanee Street, San Antonio, TX 78220
Southeast Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Home in West Plano, Texas! Available now.
This one-story house has been beautifully updated and ready for Move in! It has 4 bed 3 full bath with a Spacious Living room. The three bathrooms have been totally updated. Master bedroom with large shower, dual vanities and 2 walk-in closets. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, granite counter-tops, new SS appliances, and fixtures. Lots of natural light in the large Living Dining open area. Installed NEW HVAC system Summer 2019. Easy access to HWY75 &35 and close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Sewanee Drive have any available units?
1604 Sewanee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Sewanee Drive have?
Some of 1604 Sewanee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Sewanee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Sewanee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Sewanee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Sewanee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1604 Sewanee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Sewanee Drive offers parking.
Does 1604 Sewanee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Sewanee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Sewanee Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Sewanee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Sewanee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Sewanee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Sewanee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Sewanee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio