1604 Sewanee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled Home in West Plano, Texas! Available now.

This one-story house has been beautifully updated and ready for Move in! It has 4 bed 3 full bath with a Spacious Living room. The three bathrooms have been totally updated. Master bedroom with large shower, dual vanities and 2 walk-in closets. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, granite counter-tops, new SS appliances, and fixtures. Lots of natural light in the large Living Dining open area. Installed NEW HVAC system Summer 2019. Easy access to HWY75 &35 and close to shopping and dining.