All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15923 Noble Night.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15923 Noble Night
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

15923 Noble Night

15923 Noble Night · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15923 Noble Night, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
15923 Noble Night Available 06/01/20 Outstanding home with quality features. - Nice open floor plan w/3 bedrooms plus office w/glass french doors. Outstanding home with quality features. Ceramic tile in all areas except bedrooms. Granite counters, high ceilings, covered patio, landscaping and sprinkler system. Mud sink in utility room. Close to community pool, schools, La Canters Shopping Center. Kids play set to remain in back yard. All kitchen appliances to remain as well as washer and dryer.

(RLNE5756586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 Noble Night have any available units?
15923 Noble Night doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15923 Noble Night have?
Some of 15923 Noble Night's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 Noble Night currently offering any rent specials?
15923 Noble Night is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 Noble Night pet-friendly?
Yes, 15923 Noble Night is pet friendly.
Does 15923 Noble Night offer parking?
No, 15923 Noble Night does not offer parking.
Does 15923 Noble Night have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15923 Noble Night offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 Noble Night have a pool?
Yes, 15923 Noble Night has a pool.
Does 15923 Noble Night have accessible units?
No, 15923 Noble Night does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 Noble Night have units with dishwashers?
No, 15923 Noble Night does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio