Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

15923 Noble Night Available 06/01/20 Outstanding home with quality features. - Nice open floor plan w/3 bedrooms plus office w/glass french doors. Outstanding home with quality features. Ceramic tile in all areas except bedrooms. Granite counters, high ceilings, covered patio, landscaping and sprinkler system. Mud sink in utility room. Close to community pool, schools, La Canters Shopping Center. Kids play set to remain in back yard. All kitchen appliances to remain as well as washer and dryer.



(RLNE5756586)