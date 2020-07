Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NICE THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH, NO CARPET, FLOORING IS TILE OR LAMINATE THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE LIVING AREA AND FIREPLACE. ISLAND KITCHEN WITH WALK IN PANTRY AND UTILITY AREA. GARDEN TUB IN MASTER AND WALK IN CLOSET. NICE DECK THROUGH FRENCH DOORS. A VERY NICE HOME.