Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15916 I-10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15916 I-10

15916 Ih 10 W · No Longer Available
Location

15916 Ih 10 W, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rent includes 2 months free and $1000gc
locator offering 2 hour free move credit
address is for marketing purposes - located in leon springs
free service

(RLNE4511126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15916 I-10 have any available units?
15916 I-10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15916 I-10 have?
Some of 15916 I-10's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15916 I-10 currently offering any rent specials?
15916 I-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15916 I-10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15916 I-10 is pet friendly.
Does 15916 I-10 offer parking?
Yes, 15916 I-10 offers parking.
Does 15916 I-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15916 I-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15916 I-10 have a pool?
Yes, 15916 I-10 has a pool.
Does 15916 I-10 have accessible units?
No, 15916 I-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 15916 I-10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15916 I-10 has units with dishwashers.
