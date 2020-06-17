All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 5 2019

15722 Lomita Springs Dr

15722 Lomita Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15722 Lomita Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BR 2.BTH HOME IN LOVELY LONGS CREEK Located in the lovely community of Longs Creek this house has all the amenities and conveniences that anyone could ever need. Be the first to call this house HOME. This spacious 2 story home is a dream for entertaining! Large open floor plan leads into the large backyard with privacy fence & beautiful deck. With approx 2400 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,the large Master Suite offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate sinks, shower & garden tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr have any available units?
15722 Lomita Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr have?
Some of 15722 Lomita Springs Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15722 Lomita Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15722 Lomita Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15722 Lomita Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15722 Lomita Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15722 Lomita Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15722 Lomita Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 15722 Lomita Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 15722 Lomita Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15722 Lomita Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15722 Lomita Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
