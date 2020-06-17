15722 Lomita Springs Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 BR 2.BTH HOME IN LOVELY LONGS CREEK Located in the lovely community of Longs Creek this house has all the amenities and conveniences that anyone could ever need. Be the first to call this house HOME. This spacious 2 story home is a dream for entertaining! Large open floor plan leads into the large backyard with privacy fence & beautiful deck. With approx 2400 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,the large Master Suite offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate sinks, shower & garden tub