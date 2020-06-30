All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15426 Legend Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15426 Legend Springs Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

15426 Legend Springs Drive

15426 Legend Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15426 Legend Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming, fully remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new pattern travertine tile floors, stainless farm style sink, granite countertops, all stainless appliances including fridge. Spacious master bedroom with newly remodeled bath and walk in closet. This home also features a park-like private backyard with plush, green St Augustine grass, and surrounding mature trees. This home won't last long! Sec dep $1,500, Cleaning Fee $350, App fees $55 all adults 18+, Tenant pays utilities and trash. Sec 8 Not Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15426 Legend Springs Drive have any available units?
15426 Legend Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15426 Legend Springs Drive have?
Some of 15426 Legend Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15426 Legend Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15426 Legend Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15426 Legend Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15426 Legend Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15426 Legend Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 15426 Legend Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15426 Legend Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15426 Legend Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15426 Legend Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 15426 Legend Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15426 Legend Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 15426 Legend Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15426 Legend Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15426 Legend Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio