15426 Legend Springs Drive

This charming, fully remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new pattern travertine tile floors, stainless farm style sink, granite countertops, all stainless appliances including fridge. Spacious master bedroom with newly remodeled bath and walk in closet. This home also features a park-like private backyard with plush, green St Augustine grass, and surrounding mature trees. This home won't last long! Sec dep $1,500, Cleaning Fee $350, App fees $55 all adults 18+, Tenant pays utilities and trash. Sec 8 Not Accepted.