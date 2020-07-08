All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
15250 KAMARY LN
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

15250 KAMARY LN

15250 Kamary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15250 Kamary Lane, San Antonio, TX 78247
Spring Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Story Home in NEISD Schools Kitchen has premium granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash, travertine flooring, and gas stove. Living and dining has beautiful wood flooring. Large back yard and mature trees, with covered patio for relaxing. Convenient to BAMC, Ft Sam, Randolph AFB, Rackspace. Just minutes to 1604/IH-35,410, shopping, dining & entertainment, $65.00 Application Fee. 1ST MONTHS RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT, & PET FEES w/approval Owners prefer no pets, but may consider a small pet. https://youtu.be/uFsykY4CohE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15250 KAMARY LN have any available units?
15250 KAMARY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15250 KAMARY LN have?
Some of 15250 KAMARY LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15250 KAMARY LN currently offering any rent specials?
15250 KAMARY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15250 KAMARY LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 15250 KAMARY LN is pet friendly.
Does 15250 KAMARY LN offer parking?
Yes, 15250 KAMARY LN offers parking.
Does 15250 KAMARY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15250 KAMARY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15250 KAMARY LN have a pool?
No, 15250 KAMARY LN does not have a pool.
Does 15250 KAMARY LN have accessible units?
No, 15250 KAMARY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15250 KAMARY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15250 KAMARY LN does not have units with dishwashers.

