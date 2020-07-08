15250 KAMARY LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Single Story Home in NEISD Schools Kitchen has premium granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash, travertine flooring, and gas stove. Living and dining has beautiful wood flooring. Large back yard and mature trees, with covered patio for relaxing. Convenient to BAMC, Ft Sam, Randolph AFB, Rackspace. Just minutes to 1604/IH-35,410, shopping, dining & entertainment, $65.00 Application Fee. 1ST MONTHS RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT, & PET FEES w/approval Owners prefer no pets, but may consider a small pet. https://youtu.be/uFsykY4CohE