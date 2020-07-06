1523 Viewridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213 North Central
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- LARGE CORNER LOT IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD***NEW CARPET AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT***COVERED PATIO***ENCLOSED LAUNDRY ROOM IN CARPORT***STORAGE SHED***WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS***REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE, BUT NOT WARRANTIED
(RLNE5295153)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have any available units?
1523 Viewridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.