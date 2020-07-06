All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1523 Viewridge Dr.

1523 Viewridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Viewridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- LARGE CORNER LOT IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD***NEW CARPET AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT***COVERED PATIO***ENCLOSED LAUNDRY ROOM IN CARPORT***STORAGE SHED***WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS***REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE, BUT NOT WARRANTIED

(RLNE5295153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have any available units?
1523 Viewridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have?
Some of 1523 Viewridge Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Viewridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Viewridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Viewridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Viewridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Viewridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Viewridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 1523 Viewridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1523 Viewridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Viewridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Viewridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

