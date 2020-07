Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home in San Pedro Hills. NEISD school district. Main level has all porcelain tile, secondary bedrooms are carpet. Plenty of storage space, water softer and extra refrigerator in the garage. Kitchen has granite counters and full stainless steal package. Beautiful and spacious backyard with large patio and deck. Rent includes yard maintenance and quarterly pest control.