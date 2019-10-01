All apartments in San Antonio
152 CHEVY CHASE DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

152 CHEVY CHASE DR

152 Chevy Chase Drive · (210) 887-3477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Chevy Chase Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully kept 3-4 BR / 3 BA located in desirable City of Terrell Heights. Flex room can be used as an additional bedroom. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel microwave, range, & dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included! Master BR is split w/full bath & has French doors w/outside access to the deck. Additional storage available in outdoor shed. This historic home with a modern flair is MOVE IN READY, so what are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR have any available units?
152 CHEVY CHASE DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR have?
Some of 152 CHEVY CHASE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 CHEVY CHASE DR currently offering any rent specials?
152 CHEVY CHASE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 CHEVY CHASE DR pet-friendly?
No, 152 CHEVY CHASE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR offer parking?
Yes, 152 CHEVY CHASE DR does offer parking.
Does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 CHEVY CHASE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR have a pool?
No, 152 CHEVY CHASE DR does not have a pool.
Does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR have accessible units?
No, 152 CHEVY CHASE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 152 CHEVY CHASE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 CHEVY CHASE DR has units with dishwashers.
