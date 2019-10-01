152 CHEVY CHASE DR

Amenities

Beautifully kept 3-4 BR / 3 BA located in desirable City of Terrell Heights. Flex room can be used as an additional bedroom. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel microwave, range, & dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included! Master BR is split w/full bath & has French doors w/outside access to the deck. Additional storage available in outdoor shed. This historic home with a modern flair is MOVE IN READY, so what are you waiting for?