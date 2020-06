Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Location Location! Los Angeles Heights - Remodeled 1927 Bungalow near Downtown and Med Ctr!! Call this beautifully remodeled 1927 bungalow your home and enjoy the perks of the location. With mature trees surrounding the property, you can enjoy the backyard year around and grill off of the deck. Property Features: -Original hardwood floors -4 bedrooms -2 full baths -Granite counter tops -Stainless steel appliances -Smart Ecobee thermostat.



(RLNE5541804)