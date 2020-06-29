All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

15103 OAK BRIAR

15103 Oak Briar · No Longer Available
Location

15103 Oak Briar, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this beautiful home nestled in desirable Whisper Hollow neighborhood conveniently located across from McAllister Park. This home is close to schools, shopping, highways & entertainment. There are 2 bedrooms that both have their own bathrooms giving you 2 master bedrooms. The oversized dining downstairs can be used as a 3rd bedroom if desired. Enjoy your morning & evenings on the private patio for some relaxation. Don't miss out on this lovely home in a great location! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15103 OAK BRIAR have any available units?
15103 OAK BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15103 OAK BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
15103 OAK BRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15103 OAK BRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 15103 OAK BRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15103 OAK BRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 15103 OAK BRIAR offers parking.
Does 15103 OAK BRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15103 OAK BRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15103 OAK BRIAR have a pool?
No, 15103 OAK BRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 15103 OAK BRIAR have accessible units?
No, 15103 OAK BRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 15103 OAK BRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15103 OAK BRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15103 OAK BRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15103 OAK BRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.

