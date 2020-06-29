15103 OAK BRIAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this beautiful home nestled in desirable Whisper Hollow neighborhood conveniently located across from McAllister Park. This home is close to schools, shopping, highways & entertainment. There are 2 bedrooms that both have their own bathrooms giving you 2 master bedrooms. The oversized dining downstairs can be used as a 3rd bedroom if desired. Enjoy your morning & evenings on the private patio for some relaxation. Don't miss out on this lovely home in a great location! Schedule your showing today!