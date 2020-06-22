All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 151 BURBANK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
151 BURBANK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

151 BURBANK

151 Burbank · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

151 Burbank, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Cozy two bedroom home in up and coming south town. This home is located walking distance to the San Pedro Creek and many of the biking/walking trails. There is a BIG kitchen (appliances also), wood floors, tile shower, full size or stackable washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans in the bed rooms and living room. The home is nestled in a fenced in beautiful yard and has a vey large carport. Big Garage/shed is located in the back yard. Come live around all the new fun art spots poping up blocks away!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 BURBANK have any available units?
151 BURBANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 BURBANK have?
Some of 151 BURBANK's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 BURBANK currently offering any rent specials?
151 BURBANK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 BURBANK pet-friendly?
No, 151 BURBANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 151 BURBANK offer parking?
Yes, 151 BURBANK does offer parking.
Does 151 BURBANK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 BURBANK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 BURBANK have a pool?
No, 151 BURBANK does not have a pool.
Does 151 BURBANK have accessible units?
No, 151 BURBANK does not have accessible units.
Does 151 BURBANK have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 BURBANK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio