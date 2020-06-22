151 BURBANK

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Cozy two bedroom home in up and coming south town. This home is located walking distance to the San Pedro Creek and many of the biking/walking trails. There is a BIG kitchen (appliances also), wood floors, tile shower, full size or stackable washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans in the bed rooms and living room. The home is nestled in a fenced in beautiful yard and has a vey large carport. Big Garage/shed is located in the back yard. Come live around all the new fun art spots poping up blocks away!!!