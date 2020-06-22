151 BURBANK

Amenities
Cozy two bedroom home in up and coming south town. This home is located walking distance to the San Pedro Creek and many of the biking/walking trails. There is a BIG kitchen (appliances also), wood floors, tile shower, full size or stackable washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans in the bed rooms and living room. The home is nestled in a fenced in beautiful yard and has a vey large carport. Big Garage/shed is located in the back yard. Come live around all the new fun art spots poping up blocks away!!!