1505 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX 78213 North Central
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Downtown views for days! Lease this fabulous 2 bed 2 bath Regency floorplan and enjoy amazing city views from every window in your apartment home! Fantastic amenities inside and out will have you living your best life. Call us today for your personalized tour of San Antonio's favorite highrise!
Realtor Rebate Available - Free Service
(RLNE4472499)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Jackson Keller have any available units?
1505 Jackson Keller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.