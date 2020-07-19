All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1505 Jackson Keller
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

1505 Jackson Keller

1505 Jackson Keller Road · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Downtown views for days! Lease this fabulous 2 bed 2 bath Regency floorplan and enjoy amazing city views from every window in your apartment home! Fantastic amenities inside and out will have you living your best life. Call us today for your personalized tour of San Antonio's favorite highrise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Jackson Keller have any available units?
1505 Jackson Keller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Jackson Keller have?
Some of 1505 Jackson Keller's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Jackson Keller currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Jackson Keller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Jackson Keller pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Jackson Keller is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Jackson Keller offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Jackson Keller offers parking.
Does 1505 Jackson Keller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Jackson Keller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Jackson Keller have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Jackson Keller has a pool.
Does 1505 Jackson Keller have accessible units?
No, 1505 Jackson Keller does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Jackson Keller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Jackson Keller has units with dishwashers.
