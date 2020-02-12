All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

15 McLennan Oak

15 Mclennan Oak · No Longer Available
Location

15 Mclennan Oak, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful FULLY FURNISHED 3BR/3 Bath near the San Antonio Medical Center. Spacious living downstairs with comfortable couches aplenty and TV included. Wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Large eat-in kitchen, fully equipped, with breakfast table that accommodates six guests! The adjoining inside laundry room comes with washer/dryer, extra storage and interior entry to attached garage. Upstairs is an over-sized master suite with sitting area and walk-in closet. Roomy secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and nicely furnished. The backyard deck comes with gas grill and patio table with chairs. Quiet neighborhood with gated entry. Must see! Rent is negotiable for long-term lease over 9 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 McLennan Oak have any available units?
15 McLennan Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 McLennan Oak have?
Some of 15 McLennan Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 McLennan Oak currently offering any rent specials?
15 McLennan Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 McLennan Oak pet-friendly?
No, 15 McLennan Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15 McLennan Oak offer parking?
Yes, 15 McLennan Oak offers parking.
Does 15 McLennan Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 McLennan Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 McLennan Oak have a pool?
No, 15 McLennan Oak does not have a pool.
Does 15 McLennan Oak have accessible units?
No, 15 McLennan Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 15 McLennan Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 McLennan Oak does not have units with dishwashers.

