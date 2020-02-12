15 McLennan Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful FULLY FURNISHED 3BR/3 Bath near the San Antonio Medical Center. Spacious living downstairs with comfortable couches aplenty and TV included. Wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Large eat-in kitchen, fully equipped, with breakfast table that accommodates six guests! The adjoining inside laundry room comes with washer/dryer, extra storage and interior entry to attached garage. Upstairs is an over-sized master suite with sitting area and walk-in closet. Roomy secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and nicely furnished. The backyard deck comes with gas grill and patio table with chairs. Quiet neighborhood with gated entry. Must see! Rent is negotiable for long-term lease over 9 months.