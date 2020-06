Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Drop-Dead Gorgeous describes this well cared for Rental located in the highly sought after Legacy Oaks Community. There are four stunning bedrooms, 2 full baths, Open floorplan with Archways, window-walls that invite beautiful sunlight into the home. Newly installed wood flooring in most rooms. Carpet in Master BR and 1 secondary BR. Washer and Dryer. Easy access to Downtown, Airport, RackSpace, Shopping and More!!!