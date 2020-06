Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious and beautiful home located in Alamo Heights ISD will WOW you! From the tree lined streets to the large back yard with nice sized deck. The interior has been well kept and has refinished wood floors, new paint throughout and all the room you and your family will need. The garage was professionally converted into the 4th bedroom, with it's own cooling and heating unit. The charm of Alamo Heights.