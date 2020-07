Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic corner lot/ one story home in the sought after community of Arbor at Sonoma Ranch! Minutes from 1604, I10, UTSA, and La Cantera. Elegant marble floors and wood floors in secondary bedrooms. This beautiful home boasts an open floor-plan with spacious island kitchen, breakfast eat in area, and separate dining room. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!! Tenants are required to be enrolled in $30 monthly amenity package.