14610 Redwood Valley
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:33 PM

14610 Redwood Valley

14610 Redwood Valley · No Longer Available
Location

14610 Redwood Valley, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*JUST REDUCED* Applicants verify HOA amenities. Fabulous open floor plan, island kitchen, texas sized master w/crown molding & large walk in closet. Enjoy BBQ's on covered patio. Near UTSA, USAA, & La Cantera. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany app at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 Redwood Valley have any available units?
14610 Redwood Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14610 Redwood Valley have?
Some of 14610 Redwood Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 Redwood Valley currently offering any rent specials?
14610 Redwood Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 Redwood Valley pet-friendly?
No, 14610 Redwood Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14610 Redwood Valley offer parking?
Yes, 14610 Redwood Valley offers parking.
Does 14610 Redwood Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14610 Redwood Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 Redwood Valley have a pool?
No, 14610 Redwood Valley does not have a pool.
Does 14610 Redwood Valley have accessible units?
No, 14610 Redwood Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 Redwood Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 14610 Redwood Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
