14610 Redwood Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets bbq/grill

*JUST REDUCED* Applicants verify HOA amenities. Fabulous open floor plan, island kitchen, texas sized master w/crown molding & large walk in closet. Enjoy BBQ's on covered patio. Near UTSA, USAA, & La Cantera. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany app at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online