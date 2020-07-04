14530 Clovelly Wood

Amenities

Fantastic two bedroom, two bathroom rental home on the city's northeast side. You'll love the comforts of home in this simple, yet spacious place to call your own. Living room with wood-look flooring and ceiling fan. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove with plenty of storage and a dual basin sink. Stove and microwave have been replaced with new stainless steel units. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and tray ceiling and master bath has extra storage and a large vanity. Backyard with privacy fence. One car attached garage. Ready for you to move-in and enjoy.