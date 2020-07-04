All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14530 Clovelly Wood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14530 Clovelly Wood
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

14530 Clovelly Wood

14530 Clovelly Wood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14530 Clovelly Wood, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic two bedroom, two bathroom rental home on the city's northeast side. You'll love the comforts of home in this simple, yet spacious place to call your own. Living room with wood-look flooring and ceiling fan. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove with plenty of storage and a dual basin sink. Stove and microwave have been replaced with new stainless steel units. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and tray ceiling and master bath has extra storage and a large vanity. Backyard with privacy fence. One car attached garage. Ready for you to move-in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14530 Clovelly Wood have any available units?
14530 Clovelly Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14530 Clovelly Wood have?
Some of 14530 Clovelly Wood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14530 Clovelly Wood currently offering any rent specials?
14530 Clovelly Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14530 Clovelly Wood pet-friendly?
No, 14530 Clovelly Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14530 Clovelly Wood offer parking?
Yes, 14530 Clovelly Wood offers parking.
Does 14530 Clovelly Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14530 Clovelly Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14530 Clovelly Wood have a pool?
No, 14530 Clovelly Wood does not have a pool.
Does 14530 Clovelly Wood have accessible units?
No, 14530 Clovelly Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 14530 Clovelly Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14530 Clovelly Wood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio