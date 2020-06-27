All apartments in San Antonio
14525 WOODS HOLE DR
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

14525 WOODS HOLE DR

14525 Woods Hole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14525 Woods Hole Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
CUTE!! Well maintained 3 bedroom duplex with 2 full baths! Get moved in & settled before school starts!! No steps! High ceilings, lots of natural light. Fresh paint going on right now plus new flooring!! Fantastic Kitchen with lots of storage. Master Bedroom has backyard access! Spacious bedrooms. Why rent an apartment when you can rent this cute duplex! Walking distance to Wood Middle School & NEISD Softball fields! Nearby shopping, businesses, entertainment. Sorry, no pets. Don't delay! Call your agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR have any available units?
14525 WOODS HOLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14525 WOODS HOLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14525 WOODS HOLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14525 WOODS HOLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR offer parking?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR does not offer parking.
Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR have a pool?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR have accessible units?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14525 WOODS HOLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14525 WOODS HOLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
