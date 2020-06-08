All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14442 Briarledge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14442 Briarledge
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:26 PM

14442 Briarledge

14442 Briarledge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14442 Briarledge Street, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful 3/2 home located in established neighborhood on the NE of San Antonio. Large backyard with covered patio. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master comes w/full bath and double walk-in closets.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds max 2 pets.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14442 Briarledge have any available units?
14442 Briarledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14442 Briarledge have?
Some of 14442 Briarledge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14442 Briarledge currently offering any rent specials?
14442 Briarledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14442 Briarledge pet-friendly?
Yes, 14442 Briarledge is pet friendly.
Does 14442 Briarledge offer parking?
No, 14442 Briarledge does not offer parking.
Does 14442 Briarledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14442 Briarledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14442 Briarledge have a pool?
No, 14442 Briarledge does not have a pool.
Does 14442 Briarledge have accessible units?
No, 14442 Briarledge does not have accessible units.
Does 14442 Briarledge have units with dishwashers?
No, 14442 Briarledge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio