San Antonio, TX
14432 Edgemont St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14432 Edgemont St

14432 Edgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14432 Edgemont Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property Description

Freshened up unit! 2/2 is located just off I-35 & OConnor Rd. Home lies within the NEISD with schools in close proximity to property. Shopping and entertainment nearby. Near flooring throughout. Come out and see! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***Owner must approve pets***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14432 Edgemont St have any available units?
14432 Edgemont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14432 Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
14432 Edgemont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14432 Edgemont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14432 Edgemont St is pet friendly.
Does 14432 Edgemont St offer parking?
No, 14432 Edgemont St does not offer parking.
Does 14432 Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14432 Edgemont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14432 Edgemont St have a pool?
No, 14432 Edgemont St does not have a pool.
Does 14432 Edgemont St have accessible units?
No, 14432 Edgemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 14432 Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14432 Edgemont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14432 Edgemont St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14432 Edgemont St has units with air conditioning.
