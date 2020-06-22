14432 Edgemont St

Amenities

Freshened up unit! 2/2 is located just off I-35 & OConnor Rd. Home lies within the NEISD with schools in close proximity to property. Shopping and entertainment nearby. Near flooring throughout. Come out and see! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***Owner must approve pets***