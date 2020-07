Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable one story home is sure to impress! One of the best lots in the neighborhood boasting an impressive heritage oak tree in the front and stunning views from the back. Recently updated move in ready with brand new flooring, paint, roof, HVAC system, new garage doors, and siding. This well thought out floor plan includes an oversized living area with vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous stone fireplace. Priced at a great value for the neighborhood! Welcome Home!