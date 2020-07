Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14330 Purple Martin Available 06/15/19 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Live Oak - Enjoy this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Live Oak.

Home is in great condition and has upgraded appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator and new kitchen counter tops.

Home has a two car garage with garage door opener, water softener and fenced back yard.

Close to 1604 and I-35.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



