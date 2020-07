Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute home in the heart of Olmos Terrace and Park is now available. It has a beautiful Zero scaped lawn and is very nicely kept inside. The back deck gets some shade through some beautiful trees in the backyard. It has a space for a stackable washer and dryer or there is a laundromat very close by. Go and Show. You will be delighted! ***Red and Yellow building in the back not part of lease. Must have good credit! 1 Pet possible.