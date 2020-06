Amenities

Cute kitchen with open view of large living room featuring a floor to ceiling bricked fireplace. Light & bright with many windows including a skylight in the huge master bathroom. Breakfast room has a cozy seated window. French doors open to private patio. White subway tile and ceramic tile flooring in baths. Dual sinks, large soaking tub in master bath. New carpet! Lots of room for storage in the two garage with high ceilings. Very clean and ready for move in!