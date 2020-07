Amenities

Newly renovated property convenient to Lackland and training facilities. Wonderful family space. No carpet, freshly painted throughout, kitchen cabinets repainted and has new stove/oven with eat in area. This is a great cozy atmosphere. Large spacious backyard and covered carport. Near shopping, dining, and entertainment as well. Cute home that has been well taken care of and ready for a new family to enjoy!