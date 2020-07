Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

New flooring, new paint, new appliances home for rent. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1260 sq foot. Newly upgraded.You will love all the upgrades that have been done. $1300 per month with a $1300 deposit. This is a must see!!! Utilities not included. Questions Call or Text Christina at 254-300-7315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.