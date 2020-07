Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Super home in desirable Castle Hills Forest. Stainless appliances and granite tile counters in the kitchen. Recently updated tile flooring downstairs, and recent paint. Nice covered patio off kitchen flows into the back yard. Great location close to Medical Center & USAA and with easy access to 1604, I10, 410 and 281. Shopping is nearby at the new HEB Alon Town Center, Northstar Mall, Huebner Oaks, La Cantera and the Rim. Close to schools and Hardberger Park. Call today!