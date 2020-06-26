14102 Veneto Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2-story unit with stained concrete on 1st floor and carpeting upstairs. Granite countertops, all black appliances, tiled showers, and conveniently located just off I-35 & Toepperwein. Come out and see today!



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Flat rate $50 water per unit.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.



