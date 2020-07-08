139 WARD AVE

Amenities
Renovated and move-in ready! Original hardwood floors in living room/dining room, and both bathrooms, tile in kitchen, breakfast nook, bathroom, and utility room. Brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash, Jack & Jill bathroom, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, recently installed central air and heat, new water heater, new garage door, garage plus there are 2 work spaces (10 x 19) & (9 x 31), plus plenty of additional parking space on the 140 ft. long driveway