Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:18 AM

139 WARD AVE

139 Ward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

139 Ward Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated and move-in ready! Original hardwood floors in living room/dining room, and both bathrooms, tile in kitchen, breakfast nook, bathroom, and utility room. Brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash, Jack & Jill bathroom, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, recently installed central air and heat, new water heater, new garage door, garage plus there are 2 work spaces (10 x 19) & (9 x 31), plus plenty of additional parking space on the 140 ft. long driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 WARD AVE have any available units?
139 WARD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 WARD AVE have?
Some of 139 WARD AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 WARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
139 WARD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 WARD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 139 WARD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 139 WARD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 139 WARD AVE offers parking.
Does 139 WARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 WARD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 WARD AVE have a pool?
No, 139 WARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 139 WARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 139 WARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 WARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 WARD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

