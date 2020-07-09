All apartments in San Antonio
139 CINDY LOU DR
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

139 CINDY LOU DR

139 Cindy Lou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

139 Cindy Lou Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready! Very clean and well cared for rental. All tile and laminate flooding downstairs, very private backyard. Walking distance to UTSA, close to La Cantera, Medical Center, USAA, and major thoroughfares. Close to public transportation, Great Schools for the kids. Roommates are OK provided that either 1) both parties individually meet the rental criteria 2) One person meets the criteria and will take full responsibility 3) a non-resident 3rd party (i.e. parents) meet the above criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 CINDY LOU DR have any available units?
139 CINDY LOU DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 139 CINDY LOU DR currently offering any rent specials?
139 CINDY LOU DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 CINDY LOU DR pet-friendly?
No, 139 CINDY LOU DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 139 CINDY LOU DR offer parking?
Yes, 139 CINDY LOU DR offers parking.
Does 139 CINDY LOU DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 CINDY LOU DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 CINDY LOU DR have a pool?
No, 139 CINDY LOU DR does not have a pool.
Does 139 CINDY LOU DR have accessible units?
No, 139 CINDY LOU DR does not have accessible units.
Does 139 CINDY LOU DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 CINDY LOU DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 CINDY LOU DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 CINDY LOU DR does not have units with air conditioning.

