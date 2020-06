Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13818 Chevy Oak Available 08/09/19 Great single story home in desirable neighborhood. - Great single story home in desirable neighborhood. This 3/2 home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, an eat-in kitchen with a big island and kitchen appliances. Spacious master bedroom. Cozy backyard makes a great place for relaxing or entertaining. Community pool close by. Just minutes from restaurants and shopping.



(RLNE5004443)