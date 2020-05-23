137 Norwood Ct 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5303e99068 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: \"1st months rent free on a 13-month signed lease\". Cute 1 Bedroom in the highly desirable MONTE VISTA area of San Antonio. Convenient access to the laundry room. Refrigerator included with unit. Water, Sewer, Elec. charged allocated monthly by management company. Off Street Parking available for additional charge (While spaces are available). Easy commute to great shopping, SAC, Trinity, UIW, San Antonio ZOO, Brackenridge Park. Ask about our Credit Reporting\"



Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Hardwood Flooring Stove