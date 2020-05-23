All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 137 Norwood Ct 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
137 Norwood Ct 1
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

137 Norwood Ct 1

137 E Norwood Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

137 E Norwood Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5303e99068 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: \"1st months rent free on a 13-month signed lease\". Cute 1 Bedroom in the highly desirable MONTE VISTA area of San Antonio. Convenient access to the laundry room. Refrigerator included with unit. Water, Sewer, Elec. charged allocated monthly by management company. Off Street Parking available for additional charge (While spaces are available). Easy commute to great shopping, SAC, Trinity, UIW, San Antonio ZOO, Brackenridge Park. Ask about our Credit Reporting\"

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Hardwood Flooring Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Norwood Ct 1 have any available units?
137 Norwood Ct 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Norwood Ct 1 have?
Some of 137 Norwood Ct 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Norwood Ct 1 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Norwood Ct 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Norwood Ct 1 pet-friendly?
No, 137 Norwood Ct 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 137 Norwood Ct 1 offer parking?
Yes, 137 Norwood Ct 1 offers parking.
Does 137 Norwood Ct 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Norwood Ct 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Norwood Ct 1 have a pool?
No, 137 Norwood Ct 1 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Norwood Ct 1 have accessible units?
No, 137 Norwood Ct 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Norwood Ct 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Norwood Ct 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio