Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

***Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in NW San Antonio. All tile floors. Fireplace in Living room, ceiling fans. 2 car garage too!* Very nice backyard with plenty of space for summer BBQ with SCREENED PORCH!!! There are *NO refrigerator, water and dryer. Convenient to Loop 410, 151, Lackland AFB, Sea World, & shopping! **TENANTS MUST HAVE THEIR OWN AGENT SHOW THEM THE PROPERTY.