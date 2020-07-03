13634 HIGH CHAPEL

Amenities

Immaculate one story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath in charmer in Castle Hills Forest. Granite kitchen counters, custom cabinets, under mount sink & counter lighting & beautiful hardwood floors. Gas log fireplace w/ built ins. Master bedroom has walk in closet. The living space extends outside to large deck & greenhouse. Mature shade trees & very well kept. Side deck area & greenhouse area is fenced in so yard is in front. Walk to Hardberger Park from your front door! Small dog up to 35 pounds okay.