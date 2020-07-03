All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
13634 HIGH CHAPEL
13634 HIGH CHAPEL

13634 High Chapel · No Longer Available
Location

13634 High Chapel, San Antonio, TX 78231
Castle Hills Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate one story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath in charmer in Castle Hills Forest. Granite kitchen counters, custom cabinets, under mount sink & counter lighting & beautiful hardwood floors. Gas log fireplace w/ built ins. Master bedroom has walk in closet. The living space extends outside to large deck & greenhouse. Mature shade trees & very well kept. Side deck area & greenhouse area is fenced in so yard is in front. Walk to Hardberger Park from your front door! Small dog up to 35 pounds okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL have any available units?
13634 HIGH CHAPEL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL have?
Some of 13634 HIGH CHAPEL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13634 HIGH CHAPEL currently offering any rent specials?
13634 HIGH CHAPEL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13634 HIGH CHAPEL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13634 HIGH CHAPEL is pet friendly.
Does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL offer parking?
Yes, 13634 HIGH CHAPEL offers parking.
Does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13634 HIGH CHAPEL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL have a pool?
No, 13634 HIGH CHAPEL does not have a pool.
Does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL have accessible units?
No, 13634 HIGH CHAPEL does not have accessible units.
Does 13634 HIGH CHAPEL have units with dishwashers?
No, 13634 HIGH CHAPEL does not have units with dishwashers.

