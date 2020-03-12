1348 Schley Ave

Amenities

Unique find with large downstairs master bedroom and kitchen with a view right off of 10 and S New Braunfels. - This Carriage House is conveniently located southeast of the I-10 and I-37 interchange off S New Braunfels Ave. Nice unit Beautiful large bedroom with natural lighting and full bath. Neutral colored walls, light tile throughout; this home is bright and full of natural light. Located upstairs you will find the Living area, kitchen/eating with white appliances, utility area with stackable washer/dryer, and half bath. This home comes with a carport (for one car), kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. SMALL DOGS ONLY.



No Cats Allowed



