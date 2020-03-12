All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

1348 Schley Ave

1348 Schley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Schley Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Unique find with large downstairs master bedroom and kitchen with a view right off of 10 and S New Braunfels. - This Carriage House is conveniently located southeast of the I-10 and I-37 interchange off S New Braunfels Ave. Nice unit Beautiful large bedroom with natural lighting and full bath. Neutral colored walls, light tile throughout; this home is bright and full of natural light. Located upstairs you will find the Living area, kitchen/eating with white appliances, utility area with stackable washer/dryer, and half bath. This home comes with a carport (for one car), kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. SMALL DOGS ONLY.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4851108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Schley Ave have any available units?
1348 Schley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Schley Ave have?
Some of 1348 Schley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Schley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Schley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Schley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Schley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Schley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Schley Ave offers parking.
Does 1348 Schley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 Schley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Schley Ave have a pool?
No, 1348 Schley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Schley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1348 Schley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Schley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Schley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
