San Antonio, TX
13419 SHORECLIFF ST
Last updated October 26 2019 at 11:02 PM

13419 SHORECLIFF ST

13419 Shorecliff Street · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

13419 Shorecliff Street, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY THE BEST VIEW IN SA! ENJOY THE SUNSETS WHILE RELAXING IN THE POOL! ONE OF A KIND HOME IN NICE ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD! WALLS OF WINDOWS LOOK UPON YOUR PRIVATE BACKYARD PARADISE! UPDATED KITCHEN COUNTERS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! NEW LAMINATE IN LIVING RM! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! LARGE BEDROOMS! MASTER SUITE DOWN! UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS HAVE OUTSIDE ACCESS TO COVERED DECK/BALCONY! TONS OF STORAGE! SPRINKLER SYSTEM! QUIET STREET! SCHOOLS CLOSE BY! GREAT NORTH CENTRAL LOCATION! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST have any available units?
13419 SHORECLIFF ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST have?
Some of 13419 SHORECLIFF ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 SHORECLIFF ST currently offering any rent specials?
13419 SHORECLIFF ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 SHORECLIFF ST pet-friendly?
No, 13419 SHORECLIFF ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST offer parking?
Yes, 13419 SHORECLIFF ST offers parking.
Does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 SHORECLIFF ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST have a pool?
Yes, 13419 SHORECLIFF ST has a pool.
Does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST have accessible units?
No, 13419 SHORECLIFF ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 SHORECLIFF ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 SHORECLIFF ST does not have units with dishwashers.

