Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Incredible updates & upgrades ready for you! Hard to find clean unit w/ 2 car ATTACHED garage. Wood look tile floor throughout the downstairs. Updated lighting throughout. 2 large bedrooms upstairs each w/ their own bathroom. Walk in closet in the master. Designer selected paint color throughout. No smokers, no exceptions! Unit is located conveniently in the complex near the mailboxes and additional parking for guests. Complex also has a playground at the rear.