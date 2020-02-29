1340 West Ridgewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

!! $500 Deposit !!

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex that was recently renovated. This bottom unit features a large eat-in kitchen with brand new SS appliances, ample cabinet space, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinetry to complement the new wood flooring throughout. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining year-round. The unit also includes a detached garage with one space per unit. Brand new W/D located in the detached garage. Cats and Dogs ok! Water Included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.