All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1340 West Ridgewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1340 West Ridgewood Court
Last updated January 18 2020 at 2:27 AM

1340 West Ridgewood Court

1340 West Ridgewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1340 West Ridgewood Court, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
!! $500 Deposit !!
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex that was recently renovated. This bottom unit features a large eat-in kitchen with brand new SS appliances, ample cabinet space, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinetry to complement the new wood flooring throughout. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining year-round. The unit also includes a detached garage with one space per unit. Brand new W/D located in the detached garage. Cats and Dogs ok! Water Included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 West Ridgewood Court have any available units?
1340 West Ridgewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 West Ridgewood Court have?
Some of 1340 West Ridgewood Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 West Ridgewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1340 West Ridgewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 West Ridgewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 West Ridgewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1340 West Ridgewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1340 West Ridgewood Court offers parking.
Does 1340 West Ridgewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 West Ridgewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 West Ridgewood Court have a pool?
No, 1340 West Ridgewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1340 West Ridgewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1340 West Ridgewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 West Ridgewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 West Ridgewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio