All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13334 Loma Sierra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13334 Loma Sierra
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:27 PM

13334 Loma Sierra

13334 Loma Sierra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13334 Loma Sierra, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13334 Loma Sierra have any available units?
13334 Loma Sierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13334 Loma Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
13334 Loma Sierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13334 Loma Sierra pet-friendly?
Yes, 13334 Loma Sierra is pet friendly.
Does 13334 Loma Sierra offer parking?
No, 13334 Loma Sierra does not offer parking.
Does 13334 Loma Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13334 Loma Sierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13334 Loma Sierra have a pool?
No, 13334 Loma Sierra does not have a pool.
Does 13334 Loma Sierra have accessible units?
No, 13334 Loma Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 13334 Loma Sierra have units with dishwashers?
No, 13334 Loma Sierra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13334 Loma Sierra have units with air conditioning?
No, 13334 Loma Sierra does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio