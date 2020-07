Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground garage

This beautifully well kept town-home features a gardened corner unit with large loft area and two spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathrooms. Property newly repainted and comes with an oversized garage. This town-home is next to the community gazebo, play ground, and walking trail through out to Northern Hills golf course. Minutes away from the airport, Ft Sam, McAllister Park, and North Star Mall. With easy access to Wurzbach parkway, HWY 281, and Loop 410.