in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel pool

Adorable 1 bedroom, access secured apartments on Mahncke Park and just a few steps from Broadway. Walk to The Botanical Gardens, Brackenridge Park, Incarnate Word and much more...Stainless Steal appliances, granite counters, neutral grey tones, vinyl plank flooring. All apartments have one assigned parking space, all units have a view of the pool...plus enjoy the sparkling pool on hot summer days! Washer/Dryer included.