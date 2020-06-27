1314 E Grayson

Amenities

Property is fully renovated. New interiors, new windows, new roof, new appliances. Similar properties in the area are almost twice as much! TOUR TODAY



One bedroom available for move-in August 2019 with flexible lease terms! This property is close to everything (The Pearl, Broadway, downtown, Ft Sam, University of Incarnate Word, Brackenridge Park,Alamo Heights). Very rare to find one bedroom available for this price in the area.



Apartment Includes:

+New appliances ( fridge, range (gas),dishwasher)

+Modern finish out

+New energy efficient windows

+Central AC



Property Includes:

+On-site FREE Parking

+On-site laundry

+Walking distance to The Pearl, Brackenridge Park, and Riverwalk

+Multiple bus stops 1 block from property

+Less than 5 minute drive to 281 and 35

+Less than 10 minute drive to HEB Central Market,gas station, and pharmacy