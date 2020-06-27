All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1314 E Grayson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1314 E Grayson
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:54 AM

1314 E Grayson

1314 East Grayson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1314 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property is fully renovated. New interiors, new windows, new roof, new appliances. Similar properties in the area are almost twice as much! TOUR TODAY

One bedroom available for move-in August 2019 with flexible lease terms! This property is close to everything (The Pearl, Broadway, downtown, Ft Sam, University of Incarnate Word, Brackenridge Park,Alamo Heights). Very rare to find one bedroom available for this price in the area.

Apartment Includes:
+New appliances ( fridge, range (gas),dishwasher)
+Modern finish out
+New energy efficient windows
+Central AC

Property Includes:
+On-site FREE Parking
+On-site laundry
+Walking distance to The Pearl, Brackenridge Park, and Riverwalk
+Multiple bus stops 1 block from property
+Less than 5 minute drive to 281 and 35
+Less than 10 minute drive to HEB Central Market,gas station, and pharmacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 E Grayson have any available units?
1314 E Grayson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 E Grayson have?
Some of 1314 E Grayson's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 E Grayson currently offering any rent specials?
1314 E Grayson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 E Grayson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 E Grayson is pet friendly.
Does 1314 E Grayson offer parking?
Yes, 1314 E Grayson offers parking.
Does 1314 E Grayson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 E Grayson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 E Grayson have a pool?
No, 1314 E Grayson does not have a pool.
Does 1314 E Grayson have accessible units?
No, 1314 E Grayson does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 E Grayson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 E Grayson has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio