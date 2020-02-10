All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

13102 Balbach Forest

13102 Balbach Forest · No Longer Available
Location

13102 Balbach Forest, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning home for rent on a large corner lot! - Stunning home for rent on a large corner lot! Mature trees create a fabulous curb appeal. This home boasts an open layout that would be great for entertaining. The formal dining room has beautiful upgraded flooring and leads you to the kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tons of counter space and plenty of cabinets! Additional eating area off the kitchen and open to the huge living area. Enjoy the stone fireplace in the living room along with the ceiling fan and natural light throughout. Extra room upstairs could be used as a game room or additional living area. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Upgraded flooring in master and full private bath with separate garden tub and shower. Outside you have a covered patio and a beautifully landscaped yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

