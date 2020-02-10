13102 Balbach Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Stunning home for rent on a large corner lot! - Stunning home for rent on a large corner lot! Mature trees create a fabulous curb appeal. This home boasts an open layout that would be great for entertaining. The formal dining room has beautiful upgraded flooring and leads you to the kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tons of counter space and plenty of cabinets! Additional eating area off the kitchen and open to the huge living area. Enjoy the stone fireplace in the living room along with the ceiling fan and natural light throughout. Extra room upstairs could be used as a game room or additional living area. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Upgraded flooring in master and full private bath with separate garden tub and shower. Outside you have a covered patio and a beautifully landscaped yard!



(RLNE5047762)