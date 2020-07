Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living with all the upgrades of a former model home! Soaring ceilings, an open floorpan and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom backsplash, tall cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The large backyard deck is perfect for entertainment or relaxing. Within a gated neighborhood and located close to shopping, restaurants and schools with easy access to Highway 281 & Loop 1604. Come visit today!