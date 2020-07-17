All apartments in San Antonio
13079 Feather Ridge Drive
13079 Feather Ridge Drive

13079 Feather Ridge Drive
Location

13079 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly sought after Feather Ridge. Features new remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and appliance package, both bathrooms remodeling, new tile flooring throughout, new fixtures, new texture and paint int., new paint ext with a new HVAC system. Won't last long schedule a showing today

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive have any available units?
13079 Feather Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive have?
Some of 13079 Feather Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13079 Feather Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13079 Feather Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13079 Feather Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13079 Feather Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 13079 Feather Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13079 Feather Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 13079 Feather Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13079 Feather Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13079 Feather Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13079 Feather Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
